KP safe, attractive province for investment: Taimur

Staff Reporter Peshawar

Minister for Finance and Health of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Saleem Jhagra said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a safe and attractive province for investment and business adding that all the local and the international investors can invest here without any hesitation.

He expressed these views during a visit to the country’s first-ever public-funded BPO ready facility “Work Around” established by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB).

Secretary Science and Information Technology Humayun Khan, Managing Director KPIT Board Dr. Sahibzada Ali Mahmud, Director KPITB Asim Jamshed, Director Finance Muhammad Muneem, Deputy Director Imran Khan and Project Manager of Digital Jobs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Bilal were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Ali Mahood briefed the Provincial Minister regarding the “WorkAround” project.

Referring to the companies doing business in “WorkAround”, he said that four companies are currently working in this 350-seat facility.

They provided all the facilities to those companies. Dr. Ali Mahmood also informed the Provincial Minister about the expansion of “Work Around” project to other cities of the province.