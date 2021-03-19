KP safe, attractive place for investors

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said that providing better facilities to investors in top priority of the government for which all possible steps are being taken.

These views were expressed by him while addressing a ceremony in Peshawar on Friday.

Taimur Saleem Jhagra said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a safe and attractive province for local and foreign investment.

He said that the local and international investors can invest here without any hesitation.

Jhagra said Information Technology plays a vital role in the development of countries.

The provincial government is taking positive steps to boost and develop this sector, he added.—INP