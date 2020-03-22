KP reports fourth death in country of COVID-19

K-P govt suspends inter-district public transport

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

While the confirmed cases of Corona Virus in Pakistan have surged to more than 730 the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday reported fourth death in the country, third in KP from the Covid-19. The tally of confirmed cases of Corona in the province stood at 31.

This was confirmed by the Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir who also announced provincial government has suspended all inter-district public transport in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak across the country.

Talking to media, Ajmal said that the test results of a woman, who succumbed to the deadly virus had arrived from Taftan and shifted to Dera Ismail Khan, had come positive.

A notification issued by the KP Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department said all inter-district passenger public transport will stand suspended under Section 16(A)(1) of the National Disaster Management Authority (KP) Act 2010 for seven days with effect from 9:00am on March 23.

The notification further added that the directive is not applicable to intra-district transport, plying of private vehicles and goods/freight transport.

A partial lockdown is already in place in the province as on Saturday, the KP government had announced that all markets, shopping malls and restaurants will remain closed from Sunday 9am to Tuesday 9am. Home delivery services will continue and the order will not be applicable to pharmacies, grocery stores, milk shops, petrol pumps, fruit, and vegetable and meat shops.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has also announced that it will soon recruit 1,200 more doctors across the medical facilities in the province to help contain the coronavirus’s outbreak.

In a statement issued here, Chief minister Mahmood khan has vowed to further strengthen the health service delivery system on war footings to enable it successfully deal with the emerging situation of Covid-19 stating that all the resources in hand will be utilized to this end.

He said that the govt was extremely serious in its efforts to effectively deal with situation and urged upon the general public to realize the gravity of the situation and behave in a responsible manner so that the government’s effort yield fruitful results and the possible outbreak of Corona at mass scale could be avoided. “These decisions have been taken in the best interest of the people and as part of precautionary measures against the Corona Virus”. CM KP advisor on Information Ajmal Wazir said.