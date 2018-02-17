KP regularizes 37,000 contract employees in Edu Deptt

Peshawar

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday notified regularization of services of as many as 37,000 contract employees including teachers, employees appointed in projects and junior clerks in Education and Secondary Education Department (E&SED).

A notification of the E&SED issued here said that services of employees were regularized in pursuance of Section-3 of the KP Employees of E&SED (appointment and regularization of services) act, 2017.

The teachers whom services were regularized included those appointed on adhoc or contract basis by E&SED in the government schools after 2013 through NTS but not including the teachers engaged on work charge basis or who were paid out of contingencies.

Employees of IT/computer teacher in computer labs projects in KP (Phase-II), establishment of five hundreds (500) IT lab in GGHSS KP and (phase-III) and junior clerks appointed in E&SED after 2013 through NTS.—APP