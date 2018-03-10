KP registers 20,600 imams to receive Rs10,000 stipend

Peshawar

The KP government has finalized a list of 20,600 prayers leaders of main mosques of the province who will receive Rs10,000 monthly stipend from month to make them self reliant economically.

Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs, Zakat and Usher, Habibur Rehman Khan told APP on Friday that Rs10,000 stipend would be given to each registered prayer leaders including Khattebs per month and about 20600 prayers leaders of the main mosques who fulfill Govt’s criteria will get the facility in the first phase across the province.

The payment of stipend will cost about Rs200.6 million per month to the provincial exchequer, which was already under economic stress.

Initially, he said, a list of 58,000 prayer leaders were prepared for the stipend that will cost the government’s kitty around 3.25 billion annually.

On January 8, 2018, the KP cabinet with CM KP in Chair had approved Rs10,000 monthly stipend for prayer leaders of the main mosques in the province

He said preference has been given to those prayer leaders and Khateebs who received relevant education and degrees from any five recognized seminaries boards including Wafaqul Madaras.

The Minister disclosed a summary has been moved to Chief Minister KP for inclusion of those candidates having ‘Qari and Tajweed’ certificates and would be included in stipend process after approval by KP Chief Executive.

Special monitoring committees at provincial and tehsils level have been constituted for scrutiny of candidates besides overseeing disbursement of payment process under transparent mechanism.

Assistant Commissioners, Assistant Directors Local Government and Rural Department, members of tehsil and mosques committees etc would be members of the Tehsil Committees while Minister for Religious Affairs KP will act as Chairman, Secretary as member besides other relevant officials would look after provincial committees in the province.

The opinion of the masjid committees will also be given due consideration in the process and all the procedure including selections of prayers leaders are being made strictly on merit.

In case of the change of imam, the mosques and tehsil committees will send their nomination of new prayer leader to the district committee for further necessary actions.

He said candidates should be permanent residents of KP and Deputy Commissioners have been tasked to ensure that genuine candidates get payment at their doorsteps.

The Minister said work on construction of funeral places and repair, rehabilitation of historic and central mosques continued in the provinces with cost of Rs100million.

He said repair and rehabilitation work on British era built Mohabat Khan mosque was in progress with an objective to restore its original architecture and provide better facilities to the worshipers. —APP