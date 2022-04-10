KP, Punjab, Sindh governors may resign

Following the dismissal of PTI Chairman Imran Khan from the office of the prime minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, Punjab Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail are likely to tender their resignations, sources privy to the matter revealed Sunday.

Sources said that Ismail was attending a meeting of the PTI in Islamabad on Sunday and he is expected to hand down his resignation upon his return to Karachi. However, his family is still present in Governor House in Karachi. On the other hand, Shah Farman said that he will step down from the governor’s post in case PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif gets elected as the prime minister of Pakistan.

“I cannot give Shahbaz the protocol of a prime minister,” Farman said. Moreover, the newly-appointed Punjab Governor Cheema is also expected to resign only after a few days in the office, sources said. Cheema had also been summoned to Islamabad to attend PTI’s core committee meeting.