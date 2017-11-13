KP providing all needed facilities at hospitals

Swabi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government is providing all the needed facilities to the hospitals in order to fulfill the needs of patients. This was stated by Addition Director General (ADG) Health Dr. Shad Ali while addressing the staff of Rural Health Centre (RHC) in Yar Hussain area of Swabi.

He urged the medical practitioners and assisting staff to perform their duties with full commitment and honesty and serve the patients without any discrimination. DEO Health Niaz Muhammad, incharge RHC Yar Yussain Dr Artaz, social worker Dr. Muhammad Yousaf and the lady Doctor Khaslat Yousafzai presented bouquet of flowers to Dr. Shad Ali and congratulated for assuming charge as ADG Health. Dr. Muhammad Yousaf threw light on the services of Dr. Shad Ali. Dr Shad Ali determined to serve the people.—INP