KP prisoners to get special status

Abbottabad

Inspector General of Prisons (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahidullah Khan Friday said the provincial government had fully revised the status of prisoners by ensuring special facilities for them. Talking to the media during a visit to the renovated district jail Abbottabad, he said several reforms had been introduced in prisons of KP with the objective to provide full facilities and skills to the inmates.

It has also initiated different skill development programmes including mobile repairing which is initially in progress at Peshawar Jail, he added. The IG Prisons said installation of the jammers and solar system were in progress in several jails and would soon start the construction new jails at Shangla, Nowshera, Malakan and Upper Dir. Replying to a question, he said after 1995 for the first time, the government of KPK had introduced jail reforms and eliminated the A,B and lower classes and now all prisoners would get equal status and full facilities.

He said reconstructed and renovated District Jail Abbottabad has resolved a major issue of the areas while prior to this, the prisoners were sent to Manshera and Haripur jails which was also a security issue. Shahdullah Khan pointed out the staff shortage issue in KP jails had been resolved by inducting new employees and promoted the existing staff those were stuck for the last many years.

“After completion , Abbottabad jail was handed over to us and during next two months Peshawar and Hangu jails would also be handed over to KP jails department,” he said and added “construction work on Sawat.—APP