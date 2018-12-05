KP Police to post qualified, well-trained Muharrars

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police Wednesday decided to post qualified and well-trained Muharrar in police stations across the province. To achieve this goal, one month special training has been made mandatory for posting of Muharrar in police station, said a statement issued here.

During the special training, which is being arranged in the oldest training institute, Police College Hangu, Muharrars are being imparted training to effectively run the office of the police station. Moreover, highly qualified police jawans are being selected for this course at district level and after completion of the course they are being posted as Muharrar for shouldering the responsibility of this coveted post in a dignified manner. It has been observed that visible improvement has been occurred with the posting of these special trained police officials as Muharrar of the police station and now complainants are approaching Muharrar in the police station for redressal of their complaints.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp