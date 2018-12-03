KP police solved 11,880 complaints

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police is struggling hard to achieve its goal of best service oriented policing as per set agenda of the govt. The affects of its projects launched for public welfare and ensuring best policing are fast receiving to the people. The Police Access Service, which is one of its public service projects, is winning hearts and minds of the general public through its effective performance in respect of solution of their complaints.

According to a Police communique, in the year 2017, 2018 a total of 13439 complaints were received in these centers across the province in which 11880 complaints were effectively solved while the rest were referred to the relevant forms for early solution.

As per district wise record and available data Peshawar police received 3546 complaints in which 2840 were solved as per attached expectations of the complainants. Similarly the details of the complaints received and addressed by rest of the district of the province is as Mardan disputed off 1523 out of 1616, Charsadda 818 out of 869, Nowshera 575 out of 648, Swabi 600 out of 624, Swat 369 out of 402, Buner 170 out of 183, Shangla 82 out of 91, Dir Lower 177 out of 191, Dir Upper 96 out of 105, Chitral 79 out of 87, Abbottabad 629 out of 707, Haripur 299 out of 344, Mansehra 633 out of 682, Battagram 78 out of 85, Kohistan Lower 14 out of 18, Kohistan Upper 40 out of 43, Tor Ghar 6 out of 7, Kohat 519 out of 549, Hangu 104 out of 106, Karak 435 out of 528, Bannu 523 out of 556, Lakki Marwat 648 out of 698, DIKhan 472 out of 579 and Tank 141 out of 175 received complaints.

