Where is KP police, Rana Sana asks pointing out murder of student in Kohat

LAHORE, : Rana Sanaullah expressed dissatisfaction at the performance of police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as he pointed out the murder of student named Asma in Kohat and minor rape case in Mardan.

Talking to media in Lahore, he criticised PTI Chairman Imran Khan for not visiting the victims in Kasur, Kohat, Mardan or anywhere else. He mentioned that Imran Khan only went to Karachi for political reasons.

He expressed grief at why the leader hadn’t condoled families of victims. Sana lashed out at Tahirul Qadri for postponing his deadline in the wake of current situation.

Today, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar took notice of the murder of Asma Rani, third-year medical student who was shot dead for refusing a marriage proposal. The court has also sought report of the incident from KP authorities within 24 hours. Meanwhile, Police arrested Sadiqullah, the brother of prime suspect Mujahidullah allegedly involved in the murder of Asma in Kohat.

Sana challenged the opposition to present their resignations from the National Assembly seats before deadline. He pointed out that today is the last day for those who want to dissolve assembly and threaten to call protest.

On Senate elections, he predicted that Zardari will “purchase” seats from Balochistan. He said the PPP Co-chairman threatens either people or democracy.

