KP police is independent, should not be pressurised: CM Pervez Khattak

ISLAMABAD : Dogged by a recent spate of unresolved cases, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak dispelled the impression of any lacklustre performance and said that the police was without any political influence and should not be pressurised.

The chief minister while addressing a press conference said that the police in KP performs much better than other provinces, and cannot be judged on just a few cases. “KP Police is independent and should not be compared with other provinces,” he said adding that a handfull of cases are being flouted and cannot determine the performance of the police force.

“One or two cases are being flouted. This reduces the morale of the police force. Such cases does not mean that the police is not performing.” CM KP detailed the progress and measures which the provincial government has undertaken to reform the police force.

He said that new sophisticated weapons have been provided to the police force. “We have five-star police stations in the province.” He said the KP Police fought bravely during the terrorist attack at the agricultural university in Shabqadar, district Charsadda, and they expect that the police should be supported.

He further said the the culture of favouritism and nepotism in the police has been eliminated, and all postings are done purely on merit, and the KP govt has not influence over them. “Police postings based on favouritism have been eliminated. Now all jobs are provided after passing the NTS,” he said adding that competent and educated officers have been inducted in the police force.

The KP CM said that the province has passed through the worst situation and has witnessed several incidents of terrorism, and therefore the police should not be pressurised. “KP has passed through a lot and seen incidents of terrorism, so I request everyone not be pressurise them,” he said.

He said there was no intelligence department in the province when he took over as chief minister, and a joint team for was formed for intelligence sharing and gathering.

He said that KP was the first province to set up a counter-terrorism department. He announced that a forensic laboratory will be set up in the province within a few weeks.

Orignally published by NNI