KP police approved Rs204.95m for cops’ welfare in 2018

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Executive Welfare Committee has approved an amount of Rs 204.950327 million for the welfare of cops in the year 2018.

A total of 4 high-level meetings of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Executive Committees were held during the last year. Additional IGP Headquarters, who is the chairman of the committee, presided over all the meetings.

A total of 4,488 applications submitted by the cops for approval of welfare fund in different categories were reviewed. After scrutiny of all applications, various decisions were taken on it.

At these meetings, an amount of Rs 204.950327 million was approved in different categories for the welfare of the cops.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 58,50,000 in respect of burial charges after the death of cops to the legal heirs of deceased police officials were released.

Likewise, 1,691 police officials of different units, who could not bear the treatment expenses of their ailing parents and children, were given Rs 3,96,47,329 for treatment. Moreover, 950 officials were given loan to the tune of Rs 10,58,99,998 while 923 officials were given Rs 3,41,49,000 in respect of dowry fund and Rs 1,94,04,000 to widows of 924 police officials.

It is worth mentioning that payment of the approved amount to all officials was made through cross cheques so as to ensure transparency in the matter.

Moreover, the meeting of police executive welfare committee is being held on regular basis in which all the submitted applications of the police officials are being reviewed, scrutinized and sincere efforts are being made for redressal of the confronting problems and difficulties of the force jawans. The IGP is also kept directing all police high ups from time to time to take special interest in the welfare of the force jawans and resolve their problems on priority basis.—APP

