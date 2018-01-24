KP plan to create awareness regarding family planning

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Population Welfare Department has decided to extend project of employing religious scholars and leaders for creating awareness and favourable public opinion regarding family planning and reproductive health to whole KP. According Director Family Planning, Imran Shah here Tuesday, PC-1 for extension of the project to entire province has been prepared that would be sent to federal government after approval from KP authorities.

Under the project, he said that 1050 religious scholars would be engaged in over 1000 union councils of KP to create awareness pertaining to family planning. “We initially started advocacy campaign in four districts with support of 21 religious scholars/ ullema as they have a great influence on the community at large and it has been a huge success”, said Imran Shah.

He claimed that KP is the first province to have developed Population Welfare Policy after devolution of power under eighteenth amendment followed by Sindh and Punjab. The policy was devised keeping in view social and cultural values of province.The department is making all out efforts for the protection of maternal and child health by sensitizing general public about family planning, besides controlling the growth of population.