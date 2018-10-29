KP PA to send MPs daily attendance to PM

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Monday issued ruling for sending the attendance of the PTI legislators to Prime Minister Imran Khan on daily basis. The Speaker gave this ruling in wake of the raising of the absence of concern ministers by Khushdil Khan of ANP and Nighat Orakzai of PPP through a point of order during question-hour of the house.

They said that they submit questions but the concern ministers were absent and all the answers were given by the Minister for Law, Sultan Mohammad Khan and Minister for Finance Taimoor Salim Jhagra. The speaker directed all the concern ministers and bureaucrats to ensure their presence and sending of their attendance record to PM Imran Khan on daily basis.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the legislators Monday moved two adjournment motions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly regarding the cancellation of entry test by Education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA). The motions were moved by Asia Asad of PTI Sahibzada Sana Ullah of PPP, adding the test for admission into medical colleges has been rendered controversial.

The first test was cancelled because of insufficient arrangements, the second due to leakage of question-paper while the third on was postponed due to bad weather. They questioned the competence of ETEA, saying the issue should be debated in the house. Inayat Ullah Khan of MMA proposed the constitution of a special committee to probe the matter.

Responding to the motions, the Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Sultan Mohammad Khan told that ETEA was established through promulgation of an ordinance in 2002 and had showed good performance.

