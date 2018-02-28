KP PA passes 168 new laws for protection of people’s rights, welfare

Peshawar

Speaker Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly, Asad Qaiser said Tuesday 168 new laws were passed by the assembly for protection of peoples’ rights and their welfare. Addressing a press conference here, the Speaker said the assembly passed anti-dowry legislation in order to get rid of social menace of dowry in the society. The Speaker said no society can achieve prosperity and development unless socio-economic empowerment of women folk and the provincial government was determined for protection of their rights.

‘Walima’ and other marriages related ceremonies in wedding halls and hotels would be concluded by 11pm and only one dish would be allowed during wedding feast, he said, adding violators demanding and giving dowery would be fined up to Rs two lakh and three months imprisonment or both. The Speaker said Deputy Commissioners and DPOs of the respective districts would ensure implementation of the anti dowery law on ground and strict punishment would be awarded to the accused.

The services of 4800 employees of various departments including those working in different projects recruited through NTS and ETEA were regularized, he said. Efforts are underway to examine cases of others employees working on contract and daily wages basis in different projects and departments, he remarked. The Speaker said KP Censorship Motion Pictures (film, CDs, videos, stage drama and shows) bill 2018 has been passed from the assembly aimed at to have a close check on the stuff in movies, CDs and stage dramas before its public exhibitions.

Special boards would be constituted to examine films, CDs and videos etc before its telecast, he said, adding this law would help discourage vulgarity and obscenity and will provide healthy entertainment facilities to people. To discourage use of ‘Ice’ type of drugs in the society, he said, work on legislation against it was started and the proposed draft was referred to the Select Committee. To a question about PTI Govt. plans to bring amendments in its much-trumpeted Right to Information Act (RTI) 2013, the Speaker said we want such laws that was acceptable to all and protect rights of all citizens of the province.

The Speaker said all expectations of masses has been fulfilled by the assembly and appreciated the lawmakers both from opposition and treasury benches during process of legislation during last four and half years. To a question, the Speaker said he held important meetings with all parliamentary leaders for smooth conduct of the Senate elections. He said all attempts of horse trading in senate elections would be foiled with support of elected lawmakers and smooth polls would be held on March 3. The Speaker said that he would held an important meeting with leadership of opposition parties tomorrow about smooth conduct of Senate Elections and appreciated the support extended by the parliamentary leaders and MPAs to him as Speaker KP Assembly.—APP