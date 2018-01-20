KP PA adopts five resolutions

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly on Friday adopted five resolutions and was adjourned due to lack of quorum, observes Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN).

The House adopted five resolutions to condemn killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud and rape incident with minor girls in Nowshera and Mardan, enhance female quota in agriculture sector, ensure women access towards modern education and notifying the maternal mortality rate in the province. Ten lawmakers expressed their views on these resolutions for 18 minutes.

The House took up one out of five Starred Questions for answers. In addition, the lawmakers asked three questions as well. The lawmakers raised five Points of Order consuming 10 minutes of the proceedings.

A JUI-F lawmaker protested during the proceedings for five minutes against the provincial government for denying his constituency its share in the gas royalty. A PML-N lawmaker protested for two minutes for not considering her question. A PTI lawmaker pointed the quorum at 1638 hours which led to the adjournment of sitting after counting. The House was adjourned to meet again on Monday.—INP