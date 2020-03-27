KP okays Rs1.9m relief package, offers Rs5b remission in taxes

TARIQ SAEED PESHAWAR The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan has announced relief package for the vulnerable segments of the society including daily wagers, laborers and others in view of the prevailing corona situation hoping almost 43 percent population of the province will benefit from the package. Addressing a press conference after chairing a special meeting of the provincial cabinet held here Friday the Chief Minister said under the package 1.9 Million households will get a monthly financial relief of Rs. 5000 each adding that the package is initially for a period of three months which can be extended depending on the situation. He revealed that in order to give relief to the business community the provincial government has approved a waver off in provincial taxes amounting to Rs. 5.00 billion in all. Similarly extension has been given in the reimbursements of loans issued by Bank of Khyber. The Chief Minister added that over all the provincial government has approved a relief package of 32 billion for the public. The Chief Minister continued that the provincial government has announced this package for initial phase and if need arises the provincial government is ready to cut down its annual development program and directly spend it on the public. “Special food package has also been approved for the people of the locked down area of Manga in district Mardan which will further the increased”, the chief minister remarked. Mahmood Khan highly lauded the role of the frontline health workers, Police, Rescue Workers, District Administration and all other bodies in the fight against corona. He expressed his gratitude to the owners of markets, shopping malls, restaurants and other places of public gathering for keeping their set ups closed and to the general public for their cooperation with the government in minimizing social contact and public gatherings and hope that the government will soon be able to overcome the crises if the public supports continues in the future as well. Later, briefing the media regarding cabinet decisions Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir told that the cabinet approved to raise 500 rapid response teams to deal with current corona pandemic. These teams would reach door to door to help every family across the province. Ajmal Wazir also told that to backup health workers, the cabinet has approved to hire retired, health worker students and other professionals on daily wages. He informed that the cabinet has extended the closer of educational institution till 31st of May. He furthered that ban on government and public events and marriages to be extended up to 30th April. Except the essential departments, all other government offices will remain closed till 5th April Advisor maintained. He also said that ban on religious festivities and other public gatherings would extend up to 30th April.