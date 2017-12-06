KP offers conducive investment environment

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Pervez Khattak said here on Tuesday his government created an investment friendly environment in the province both for foreign and domestic investors giving the investors unmatched incentives that resulted into different agreements and MoUs between his government and the foreign investors.

He was talking to a delegation of Enspire Group of Companies of UAE at Chief Minister House Peshawar. The Chief Executive of the company offered investment in the energy, both oil & gas and solar energies, health related projects, natural resource development and Islamic banking in the province. Advisor to Chief Minister on Planning & Development Mian Khaleequr Rahman, Secretary Finance Shakeel Qadir, Secretary Health Abid Majeed, Secretary Minerals Muhammad Shah, Chairman CM Complaints Cell Dilroze and others attended.

The delegates expressing their keenness to invest in the proposed industrial and economic zones of the province said that the group had already prepared projects such as 50 thousand barrel oil, medical city, power turbine workshop and 49% share in solar energy and digital Islamic banking adding that these are unique projects for enhanced productivity and money generating projects.

Pervez Khattak directed the concerned departments to sit with the Enspire group, evaluate the investment proposals of the company and prepare an implementable plan. His government welcomes investment especially in energy sector that the country needed more in the given circumstances adding that his government has prepared a comprehensive investment policy giving security to the investors and to their investment. He said the investors would get all facilities under one-window-operation. The inbuilt mechanism evolved by his government would give all facilities to the investors that he added was inevitable for a pro industrial and economic activities in the province, he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pervez Khattak has appreciated the big stride of achievements by the KPOGCL in the exploration and exploitation of oil & gas making certain the future base of the provincial economy through generating energy and resources in the province. He assured the continued flow of resources for meeting the needs of the company. KPOGCL and other companies have to work as money generating entities enhancing their productive activities in the province then the provincial government would provide everything to those companies, he added.