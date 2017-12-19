KP notifies minimum wages for brick kilns workers

Peshawar

The Minimum Wages Board Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday notified minimum wages for various catagories of workers employeed in brick kilns of the whole province. The Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan, after a deliberate discussion on the issues of wages faced by the workers of various catagories, working in brick kilns industries of the province directed the concerned authorities to notify minimum wages for all skilled/Semi-Skilled and Non-Skilled Workers of the said industry with immediate effect.

It was notified that no discrimination would be made in the wages, based on gender, religion, color, cast, creed, sect, ethnic background or political affiliation of the workers. The board fixed Rs 16200 minimum wage for Head Munshi/Accountant, while others would get as: Munshi, Clerk,

Cashier Rs 15500, Mistry (mason) Rs16000, Jali Wala Rs 15400, Coal Man Rs15200, Brick Stakers Rs 15300, Tube-Well Operator Rs15300, Water Man Rs15200, Nazar, Care Taker Rs 15200, Cook, Chowkidar Rs 15000, Skilled/Semi Skilled, Safai Wala Rs 40 per 1000 bricks, Bharai Wala Rs. 43 per1000 bricks, Nikalnay Wala Rs128 per 1000 bricks, Rait Wala, (Sand Man) Rs 23 per 1000 bricks, Taperah Qalib 750 per1000 bricks, Taperah Sancha (Ordinary) Rs 800 per 1000 bricks, Taperah Sancha (Special) Rs 1000 per 1000 bricks, Choka Big.—APP