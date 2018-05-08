KP not clear yet about presentation of annual budget

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was not clear yet about presentation of annual budget for the upcoming fiscal year, as talks between ruling and opposition parties continued over the issue. ‘We are holding consultation with leaders of other political parties and not yet taken any decision in this regard,’ Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pervez Khattak said. Speaking to media at a press conference held here on Monday with regard to announcement of joining of PTI by leader of Awami National Party (ANP) and former MPA, Aurangzeb Khan, Pervez Khattak said he was personally not in favour of presenting whole year’s budget at a time when government was completing its terms.

He said he wanted to present budget for four months with focus on non-developmental schemes and salaries of government servants. In response to a question about finalization of names for interim set up, he said, Jamat-e-Islami (JI) had given names for caretaker CM and his cabinet. However, he continued, Leader of Opposition in Provincial Assembly, Maulana Lutfur Rehman had not sent names. He had assured him of sending the name in the current week, he added.

About confusion over completion of Trans Peshawar Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project after firing and resignation of its senior management, the chief minister said construction was in progress and the project would be completed in a couple of months. He said BRT was the fastest mega project of Asia if a comparison was made with other such projects launched in different cities of Pakistan and even the UAE.

The project is passing through seventh month and if it is completed in nine month, it would be the fastest project because Lahore Metro bus was completed in 18 months and Dubai bus track took more than one year, CM added. The chief minister also disputed the cost of the project as mentioned in the press and said instead of Rs. 57 billion, projected by media, the total cost of the project was Rs 49 billion. He claimed that with a cost tag of Rs 49 billion, BRT was the cheapest project of its nature while comparing it with other projects carried out in different cities of Pakistan.

Earlier, while welcoming former MPA, Aurangzeb Khan in PTI ranks, the chief minister said joining of PTI continued for the last four years. He claimed people were realizing that PTI was performing and going in the right direction therefore they were coming and joining its ranks. He also clarified that the new entrants were joining PTI unconditionally and election tickets would only be given to potential candidates.

Pervez Khattak also criticized Mutihida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), an alliance of religious parties, for not doing any service to religion despite of the fact that people voted it for the cause of religion. He claimed PTI had taken practical steps for implementation of Shariah laws by making Holy Quran learning at schools compulsory, making laws against interest, announcing honorarium for prayer leaders, solarization of mosques etc.

Whereas MMA did noting noteworthy for the cause of religion during its five years stint in power, he went on to say. The chief minister claimed that MMA would fail to get the same election result, it received in early 2000 when the scenario was changed due to the US attack on Afghanistan.