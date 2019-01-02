KP NAB recovers Rs370m in 2018

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

National Accountability Bureau – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NAB-KP) during year 2018 recovered Rs 370.1 million in direct recoveries making while disposing all the complaints leaving no backlog with the disposal rate of 100 percent.

The spokesperson of NAB-KP said during year 2018, KP Bureau recoveried were 60 percent higher than previous year. As per details, the Bureau received a total of 5735 complaints during the calendar year 2018 making it a record increase in 19 years.

After the scrutiny, the Bureau carried out Complaint Verification (Preliminary inquiry) in 477 complaints. On the basis of findings in Complaint Verification, 235 inquiries were authorized. Out of 235 inquiries, 117 inquiries were successfully completed in the jurisdiction of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and newly merged tribal districts.

