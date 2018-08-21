KP NAB authorizes inquiry against officials of different deptt

Peshawar

The Regional Board Meeting (RBM) of National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was chaired by Mr. Farmanullah Khan, Director General NAB (KP) at Peshawar. The meeting was attended by Directors, Deputy Prosecutor General (DPGA), Case Officers, and other concerned Investigation Officers. Several important decisions were taken in the Regional Board Meeting. The board authorized an inquiry against officials of Culture Deptt (KP) regarding corruption & corrupt practices. The subjects are alleged to have misappropriated funds in Sadafat Ke Zinda Ameen Project.

The regional board authorized an inquiry against Pir Yousaf Shah, XEN Irrigation Deptt FATA. The subject is alleged to have accumulated huge assets worth millions of rupees. The Board authorized another inquiry against Muhammad Tariq Account Officer, Khyber Agency regarding corruption & corrupt practices. The subject is alleged to have accumulated huge assets worth millions of rupees.

The Board authorized inquiry against officials of Forest & Transport Deptt (KP) regarding corruption & corrupt practice. The subjects are alleged to have misused their authority and awarded 16 Kanal Forest Deptt Land and land of Transport Deptt (KP). The regional board authorized an inquiry against officials of C&W Deptt Mardan regarding corruption & corrupt practice. The subjects allegedly awarded contract for construction of Model Anti-Terrorism Courts Mardan in gross violation of rules. The regional board upgraded inquiry into investigation against officials of FATA Secretariat regarding corruption & corrupt practices.—APP

