KP Museum Buddha to be displayed in Switzerland

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The biggest Buddha statue in the Peshawar Museum would be displayed at the Rietberg Museum Zurich in Switzerland at an exhibition to promote religious tourism.

Under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism and Museums Department and the Switzerland government, the Buddha would be transported to Switzerland where it will be showcased at the Rietberg Museum Zurich to promote religious tourism. Secretary Tourism, Sports, Archeology, Museums and Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Tariq and Director Rietberg Museum Zurich, Switzerland, Albert Lutz singed the MoU. Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Division Aamir Hassan, Director General of Heritage and Museums, Islamabad, Syed Junaid Akhlaq were also present during the MoU signing ceremony. The MoU was part of an earlier agreement signed between the Pakistan and Switzerland governments to open new avenues of cooperation in museums sector through capacity-building of museum experts.