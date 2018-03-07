KP to move ECP against losing constituencies

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

While a number of districts including Chitral,Charsadda, Haripur, Abbottabad and Swabi each have lost a constituency of the provincial assembly in the new delimitation proposed after the census, Khyber the Pakhtunkhwa has expressed deep concern over the matter and decide to take up the issue with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly is going to send a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to voice its reservations over the delimitation process undertaken by the commission”, Speaker Asad Qaiser told media in Peshawar on Tuesday.

The Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly said the lawmakers hailing from these districts are deeply concerned about the seats they have lost in the delimitation. The assembly has also passed a resolution on the subject via which the lawmakers voiced their concerns over the loss of constituencies.

Addressing the media outside the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday, Asad Qaiser said that he is in contact with parliamentary leaders of all the parties having representation in the KP Assembly and the letter will be sent to the ECP after which the commission’s response on the letter will be observed.

He added that they will challenge the delimitation in the PHC but will first try to resolve it with ECP through direct consultation.

In the new delimitation, Peshawar has got three new constituencies of the provincial assembly while Swat and Dir have got one constituency each.

Similarly, the province has got four new constituencies of the National Assembly which have been given to Peshawar, Swat, Tank and Dir Lower. However, on the contrary a number of districts lost constituencies in the fresh delimitation process.