KP minister stresses more attention to agriculture

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Abdul Haleem Qasuria has said that if special attention is given to agriculture and livestock, it will have a good impact on the country’s economy and will play a very important role in eliminating unemployment and creating employment opportunities.

He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting held in his office Civil Secretariat, Peshawar regarding the development projects of the Agriculture, Livestock and Fishery departments.

The caretaker provincial minister was given a detailed briefing regarding the development projects. Establishment of various projects for the development of fisheries department, on the restoration of the cooperative bank, establishment of handicrafts center and other important projects.

On this occasion, the caretaker provincial minister Abdul Haleem Qasuria directed the relevant authorities to cooperate fully with the farmers and cattle herders, as most of the village’s People’s employment is related to agriculture and livestock. It is among the priorities of the caretaker provincial government to give more benefits to the people in a short period of time.