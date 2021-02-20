KP minister removed for ‘supporting PML-N candidate’ in Nowshera by-election

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday removed Liaquat Khattak, the brother of Defence Minister and PTI’s bigwig Pervez Khattak, from the provincial cabinet.

Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash in a tweet said that the Minister for Irrigation was removed for supporting the candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in recently held by-polls for PK-63 Nowshera seat.

The provincial minister has been removed by KP governor under clause 3 of Article 132.

Bangash added that CM Mahmood Khan had taken notice after conducting an inquiry into the matter. He said that Liaquat Khattak was removed after getting approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PTI lawmaker was elected to KP Assembly after winning polls from the PK-64 Nowshera-IV in the 2018 General Elections.

As per the unofficial results, the PML-N candidate won by-election for PK-63, serving a major blow to the ruling PTI on its home ground.

