KP minister assures accessible, quality healthcare

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Health Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Hisham Inamullah Khan has said that after approval of first health policy, they will implement and ensure an accessible, equitable and quality healthcare through sustainable and comprehensive health system at all levels, based on the primary healthcare approach through the district health system to advance the well-being, productivity and prosperity of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said health policy was not made in a day or night or month rather it took five months to develop a comprehensive health policy. DFID, which is also representative of health policy advisory council, allocated Rs6.04 million pounds to the KP government as a reward for making the policy first and these funds would be spent on strengthening 200 BHUs in the province and tribal districts. He was addressing a press conference here at health secretariat Peshawar on Sunday.

Secretary health Dr. Farooq Jameel, health advisor Dr. Jawad Wasif were also present on the occasion. Health minister Dr. Hisham Inamullah Khan further said that for developing health policy at provincial level, Health Policy Advisory Council (HPAC) was constituted consisting of Minister for Health, Secretary Health , Secretary Population Welfare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Planning Officer Health Department, Chief HSRU Health Department, Director General Health Services, Dean Khyber Medical College Peshawar , Director General Provincial Health Services Academy, Executive Director Health Services academy , Executive Director Health Services Academy Islamabad, Dr Hamid Shehzad, consultant Lady Reading Hospital , Director Social Health Protection Initiative, Director Independent Monitoring Unit and Director Institute of Public Health.

The representative of Department for international Development (DFID), GOC, JICA, KFW, USAID, World Bank, WHO, European Union, Agha Khan Development Network and UNFPA is also member of HPAC. Dr. Hisham said that health policy was aimed to implement policies that would reform and strengthen KP Healthcare System, enabling it to provide essential, cost effective and quality health care to all its citizens and with focus on developing preventive, primary & secondary healthcare and strengthening tertiary level healthcare.

