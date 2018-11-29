KP legislators, youth hold meaningful talk

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

With the objective of prioritizing the future of the young people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) and UNDP Pakistan jointly organized a Youth Dialogue titled “Democratic, Peaceful Governance and Sustainable Development” here Wednesday.

The interactive session largely participated by the MPhil and BS students from various faculties of Peshawar University, senior journalists and intellectuals besides Provincial minister and parliamentarians both from treasury and oppositions benches, went long way in understanding the concern of the youth strata by the law makers of the province who patiently responded to their queries.

In his welcome address, Mr. Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, President PILDAT highlighted the 3Es (quality Education, gainful Employment and meaningful Engagement. In their questions to representatives of the Provincial Government and Opposition, Youth Speakers highlighted host of issues specially unemployment and under-employment, lack of focus on various aspects of quality education, on-merit selection, provision of counseling facilities in schools to spread awareness against gender-based violence and harassment, need for building a consensus to tackle radicalization of youth, drug abuse in the province, provision of rights to trans-genders and religious minorities and tackling the challenge of terrorism in KP and speedy integration of the youth of FATA.

Members KP assembly including the Speaker Mushtaq Ghani, Senior KP minister Atif Khan, KP government advisors Kamran Bangash, Asia Bibi, Samar Haroon Bilore (ANP) and Ms. Humera Bibi (MMA) agreed with the issues highlighted by the youth and resolved to address the same at all available platforms. The participants lauded the efforts of the PILDAT and UNDP in arranging a meaningful dialogue where the youth were provided the opportunity to apprise the Police Makers of their concerns and discussed the issues in a frank environment.

