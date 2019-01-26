KP LB polls this year: ECP

Staff Reporter

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has on Friday announced that the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held this year.

Director Election Commission, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haroon Shinwari while addressing a meeting in Peshawar said arrangements are being finalized for local government election in the province.

He said delimitation process for elections in tribal district for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly is also in progress.

He said the Election Commission will launch a campaign to create awareness about the importance of vote this month among general public.

