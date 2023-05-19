KP lawyers’ delegation calls on law minister

A delegation of lawyers of KPK led by Tariq Afridi President Peshawar high court bar Association and Amjad shah Member Pakistan Bar Council called on the Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar .

The delegation included Presidents and Secretaries of Haripur, Abbotabad and Chota lahore(swabi) bar associations. Furthermore the President and Secretary of Multan tax Bar Association was also present.

Issues of mutual interest were discussed. The delegation also lauded the efforts of the Federal government and the Law Minister for passing the Lawyers Protection Act which was a long standing demand of lawyers across Pakistan.