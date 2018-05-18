KP launches SQMI for monitoring teaching, learning in schools

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department (E&SED) has launched School Quality Management Initiative (SQMI) a series of training to improve field-level monitoring and assistance for improvement of primary level of education in the province. A spokesman for E&SED in a statement said that SQMI will play a vital role to improve the quality of school inspections and standardize teaching and learning process in all schools of KP.

The SQMI provides the basis of school ranking to E&SED and technically empowered the ASDEOs to provide immediate feedback to teachers and head teachers for improvement in quality of teaching and learning and school management. After training of all ASDEOs at PITE, they started SQMI visits from February 2018 and nearly 8,000 schools were visited. In these visits teaching practices were observed, students were assessed, school management were observed and on spot feed back to teacher and head teachers were provided.

E&SED is determined and expected that with this new initiative brought the real change in quality of teaching and learning. E&SED is increasing the posts of ASDEOs, so that all primary schools of the province will be regularly visited on regular basis. Through SQMI, the ASDEOs are capable to observe teacher competencies based on national professional standards for teachers.

Each ASDEO observe a class of 35 minutes using android based application on his tablet PC provided by E&SED. Android based application for SQMI works independently on offline mode and after connecting with Wifi the data transmits to main server placed at E&SED. The E&SED started rationalisation of schools in 2014 aiming to ensure elimination of schools with low performance and low enrolment. Particularly those schools which were in the vicinity of other better performing schools.

There are even cases of two schools registered in one building. The department identified hundreds of such schools, which were established on political basis without following criteria and were operated either in rented buildings, open space or a Hujra. Because of this initiative, till date 725 schools have been merged which include about 550 boys’ primary schools, 141 girls’ primary schools and about 35 middle and high schools.—APP