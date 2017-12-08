KP launches SLMP-II with CCC help

Peshawar

The Govternment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through Sustainable Land Management (SLMP-II) in collaboration with Climate Change Centre (CCC), University of Agriculture, Peshawar has launched SLM network in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The SLM network is a group of professionals aiming to create an environment that promotes a better understanding of desertification, land degradation and draught through information and recommendation on projects, programmes, and other relevant activities as well as disseminate information regarding sustainable land management and improve access for stakeholders in service delivery.

Before launching of SLM network, a two-days training was held at the CCC with the support of SLMP-II, govternmen of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on sustainable land management to combat land degradation and desertification. Training was imparted by renowned practitioners and academicians. Sahibzada Irfanullah, Provincial Programme Coordinator elaborated the background and objectives of the training workshop.

Prof. Dr Muhammad Zulfiqar, Director CCC reflected on the impact of climate change on water and land and informed the participants that at one hand water availability will decrease and land will degrade due to climate change but on the other hand water and food demand will increase due to increasing population pressure. Therefore, it is important to manage land resources and conserve water resource to ensure food security for growing population.

Nadeem Bukhari, Team leader Hindukush Livelihood project, informed about fertile land being used for housing schemes which if not checked would adversely impact available land resources. Prof. Dr Muhammad Jamal Khan, Chairman Soil & Environmental Sciences provided an over view of desertification trends in the Province and remedial measures. Prof. Dr Tahir Sarwar, Chairman Water Management Department, deliberated upon the role of water management for stainable land management in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.—APP