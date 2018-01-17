KP introduces online fitness, verification of vehicles

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport and Mass Transit Department has achieved another milestone by introducing online application for on-the-spot verification of route permits and fitness of commercial vehicles plying on different routes throughout the province.

In this connection, the Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Transport and Mass Transit Malik Shah Muhammad Wazir inaugurated online verification application ‘TRANSAPP’, on Tuesday. Secretary Transport and Mass Transit department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kamran Rehman, Director Transport Sharif Hussain, Secretary provincial Transport authority Khalid Khan, MIS manager Imran Khan and other officers of Transport department were present at the inauguration ceremony. On the occasion Special Assistant Malik Shah Muhammad Wazir said that online verification of route permits would help to identify fake route permits and fitness of the commercial vehicles on one hand and increase the revenue of the province on the other hand. He further said the TRANSAPP application would help in bringing transparency in route permits and factual data of commercial vehicles would become available with the department and would also insure fitness of commercial vehicles.