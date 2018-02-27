KP initiates social reforms, career opportunities for youth

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has initiated social reforms and provision of career opportunities targeting the youth of the province enrolled in the elementary and higher educational institutions in an effort to sensitize, create awareness and provide professional avenues for career development.

As per directives of the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan, the three tier initiative is targeted to ensure ethical, informed and participatory citizenry with special emphasis on providing moral education at schools followed by Good Citizen Corps (GCC) at college level and post graduate internship program in all the projects under the provincial ADP.

According to details, the initiative has been taken in lieu of the changing social needs, stark gaps in curricula regarding civic and ethical standards, enhanced participatory role of citizens in the modern world and the youth bulge in the population that needs to be channelized in the best possible way.

Furthermore, the initiative has been divided into three phases which the first phase including imparting theoretical knowledge regarding civic and ethics dispersed across different subjects aimed at sensitizing students on prevalent ethical issues, civic duties and their role in society helping students at elementary level to become responsible citizens. For successful implementation of the theoretical phase.