KP initiates new housing project for govt employees

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has initiated a new housing project for low income government employees of the province. According to Radio Pakistan, a spokesman of Provincial government said that the employees will be given five, seven and ten marla plots in Peshawar, Nowshera, Abbottabad and Kohat. The employees will also be given loans on easy terms for construction of houses.

Application for the housing scheme can be downloaded from the website of the Provincial Housing Authority. The provincial government has approved a summary seeking an appointment of a teacher for teaching Chinese language in a government college.

In the backdrop of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and market requirements of the modern day, the district government has furnished a summary to the provincial government for approving a post of teacher for teaching Chinese language in City District College. In this regard, District Nazim Peshawar Muhammad Asim Khan issued directives to the director coordination to appoint teacher for the said post at the earliest on merit.—APP