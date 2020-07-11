KP Info Advisor removed over corruption charges

Tariq Saed

Peshawar

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan on Saturday removed his advisor on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir Dawarr. The development came following a leaked audio clip wherein Mr. Wazir was allegedly settling commission with an advertising agency.

Kamran Bangash, acting as advisor to Chief Minister for Local Government has been assigned the additional responsibilities of Information and Public Relations.

A notification issued by the Provincial Government Saturday says an inquiry committee has been formed by Mahmood Khan to probe the audiotape in which Ajmal Wazir was allegedly asking for a commission from an advertising agency. “Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has desired to process a case for a fact-finding inquiry into the recently surfaced audiotape of Ajmal Khan Wazir, former advisor to the chief minister for information and public relation,” a government statement said.

“The Chief Minister has taken timely and clear notice of the alleged audio leak of Ajmal Khan Wazir,” said Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kamran Bangash now also holding the charge of Information and Public Relations adding Ajmal Wazir had been removed from his post to maintain transparency adding that the forensic analysis of the alleged audio will be taken, if Ajmal Wazir is found innocent, he will be part of the team again. Bangash further said that Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has directed the Chief Secretary to constitute a high level inquiry.

Sacked Ajmal Wazir who was appointed Advisor to CM KP on Information and Public Relations on March 3, 2020, belongs to Shakai valley in South Waziristan, had joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf just before the July 2018 general election. He was earlier a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Q and had remained its central vice-president.

He was first appointed as spokesman of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for merged areas (formerly FATA) and later elevated to the position of CM advisor on Information and Public Relations replacing a senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Shaukat Ali Yousafzai who was serving as Information Minister KP.