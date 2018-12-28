KP IGP vows to win masses hearts

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Khan Mehsood has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has clearly won the war against terror by offering voluminous sacrifices and now are ready to win the hearts and minds of the general public and vowed no efforts would be lapsed in this regard.

This, he said while addressing “Public Khuli Kechery” in Swabi district today. Elected public representatives, people form different walks of life, general public particularly the people having genious complaints against police largely attended the khuly ketchery. The IGP pointed out that the valour and gallantry acts exhibited by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police against the terrorists have no parallel in the whole world added that there was no doubt that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has won this war by rendering more than 1600 sacrifices of every rank officer and jawan.

However, he further went on to say, that now the ‘silent war’ would be carried out further ahead with more zeal and spirit till its successful logical end. The IGP informed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has always performed its professional obligations with the active support and help of the general public and vowed that in future too “Awami policing” would be promoted in which police and public would be on the same page against the criminals and anti-social elements.

The IGP revealed that KP police was heading towards a fair and transparent system where the general public will feel themselves much more safe and secure added to achieve this goal police would be linked with the general public through latest electronic policing system. The police chief further said under this system all activities of the police would be made available to the general public through audios/video monitoring system.

