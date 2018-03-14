KP has huge potential to attract investors

Mohsin Ali Khattak

KHYBER Pakhtunkhwa province which has badly suffered long due to terrorist activities by miscreants has now become the rapid socio-economic development part of the country.

During the last four years, the KP government introduced comprehensive policies and reforms in education, health, social development, energy sectors and police department has been made free from all political influence and nepotism. In 2013 elections, PTI Chairman Imran khan had promised with the people that all out efforts and steps would be made to improve law and order situation in the country so that Pakistani nationals and investors abroad should prefer to serve their own country and utilized their potential and capabilities besides benefit from investment opportunities here.

The KP government made first priority to improve law and order situation in the province and succeeded in its objective. To achieve accelerate progress and prosperity, new vision was set for progress and prosperity of the masses of this neglected province and to open massive job opportunities for the people.

To bring back Pakistani nationals of high caliber in the diversified fields working in foreign countries with the aim to serve their own country, the KP government took various steps which yielded high dividends. A large number of Pakistani engineers, doctors, educationists, scientists of high repute working abroad welcomed this national initiative and preferring to join in the efforts for the development KP Province

To put the country achieving self-reliance in vital energy sector, the provincial government established Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL), Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) and besides providing attractive incentives to the investors, Special Economic Development Zones (KPSEDZ) were created. KPOGCL has been playing a significant role for bringing investment in the oil and gas exploration and oil refining sector. In the short span of four years, oil and gas production from the province has been increased manifold.

KPOGCL and joint venture have also discovered massive gas and condensate oil in Baratai area near Kohat which would significantly reduce the oil import bill of our country. Presently 12 rigs are in operational in exploring hydrocarbon untapped deposits which are estimated 24 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and 600 million barrels of oil. KPOGCL is also providing diversified services to the oil and gas exploration national and foreign companies as facilitator and a number of foreign companies have inked MoUs for setting up oil refineries in the province which shows enabling environment in the province for the prospective investors. KP government has made a great achievement in the Hydel power projects and producing 75 MW cheap electricity.