Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has organized an orientation session for wholesalers and distributors of edible oil and ghee aiming to discuss prevailing situation of malnutrition in KP, the role of Food Fortification Program (FFP) in addressing the micronutrient malnutrition and to overcome selling of substandard oil and ghee in open market.

Assistant Commissioner Malakand, officials of KP Food and KP Health Department were also present on the occasion.

The FFP Provincial Program Manager for Oil Fortification briefed the participants about the program and shared progress and way forward to address vitamin A&D deficiencies through adequate fortification of oil and ghee.

She shed light on importance of Vitamins A & D for physical and mental growth of under five children and pregnant women.

Moreover, Assistant Director KP Food Safety and Halal Authority, Dr. Sajjad Ahmad explained requirements and standards for refining, processing and fortification of edible oil and ghee.

He directed the wholesalers to demand for standardized product from millers as well as their large distributor.

He added that in order to ensure availability of standardized, safe and healthy edible oil/ghee to consumers proper refining, processing & fortification is mandatory as per PSQCA and KPFSA standards.

He also reiterated that the selling of substandard & loose oil is banned and its enforcement will be started soon.—APP

