KP grants 30pc share of dev fund’s to LG

Peshawar

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for first time allocated 30% share in the development fund for the devolution of power to empowerment of the masses at grass-root level in the province. According to a statement issued here Thursday, the Local Government Department promulgated 20 new laws and supplementary laws for the local governments and local government system.

The department has also launched a project of Rs.6.40 billion for the beautification of all six divisional headquarters. The project will complete this year. Similarly, an amount of Rs.1 billion was also been released for the solarization of the street-lights in district Swat and Peshawar. Furthermore, another amount of Rs.500 million has been allocated for the development of hill station in Malakand and out of which Rs.750 million had already been released so far.

The provincial government has also allocated a fund of Rs.700 million for the provision of drinking water and sanitation facilities in the selected districted of the province out of which Rs.398 million had already been released. The provincial government has also launched a scheme of Rs.1.50 billion for the construction of interchanges on Ring Road and in this connection a lion share of Rs.1 billion had been released.

The local government department has also prepared a Rs.3 billion plan for the development of roads in the urban roads under which development schemes in different districts have been approved and a fund of Rs.1823 had been released. Similarly, another project of Rs.4 billion has been launched for the repairing of the rural roads and an amount of Rs.549 million in the head had been released this year.

The local government department has also launched formal training for the local governments’ public representatives and a special project of Rs.3 billion has been launched for their capacity building.—APP