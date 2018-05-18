KP govt’s investor-friendly policies boost oil, gas exploration

Ehsan Ul Haq

Through laborious, persistent and relentless efforts, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Ltd (KPOGCL) has made landmark achievement to expand oil and gas activities in the huge hydrocarbon province in a short span of four years. Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and Minister for Power and Energy Atif Khan were involved in Policy making of KPOGCL,The Chief Minister chaired various Energy Apex Committee Meetings in order to enhance production of Oil, Gas, LPG and mitigate Energy crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

To explore, harness the natural resources and overcome the energy crisis the company is working on number of projects on fast track basis in order to accelerate Exploration and Production activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. KPOGCL is in fact a facilitator to all E&P activities and act as “One Window Operation” for promotion of Exploration activities in the Province.

It is also worth mentioning here that the PTI Government showed their enthusiasm and commitment for sustainable energy supply to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The entire credit goes to sitting PTI Government due to thier day and night efforts by rejuvenation of the Exploration blocks that were dormant for last 10 years like Marwat, Kohat, Latambar, Gurgalot, Wali, and Paharpur blocks. These all blocks are now active for Exploration and Production activities. Since last 04 years, National and Multinational Companies initiated Seismic Acquisition and Drilling activities in number of Exploration blocks as a result of personal intervene of Chief Minister and Chairman PTI.

Similarly the number of Drilling Rigs becomes doubled compared to the ANP and PPP regime, which has ultimately enhanced production. Due to this double figure of production and drilling activities the province received maximum shares on Royalty, Production Bonuses, CSR obligations funds and Training funds for the betterment of the masses of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the directions of sitting Government at aimed to reduce the unemployment in the province KPOGCL hired fresh, juvenile and experienced Geologists, Geophysicts and Engineers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on merit basis, thereby enhancing their professional skills, building their capacity and competency. This will ultimately decrease poverty and boosting the life standard of the already disastrous province due to least attention of previous Governments.

It is pertinent to mention here that by putting personal time and efforts of sitting Chief Minister, Chairman PTI and Mr. Atif Khan Minister for Energy and Power for sustainable growth of energy and power and thereby increased overall Oil & Gas production in the province. It has been escalated to a considerable level now due to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government appeal to all E&P companies working in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to expedite their Exploration activities.

Once the PTI took the charge of CM office, totally discounted and forgotten geological zones have now become a cynosure for oil & gas exploration and production and hence several blocks have been taken now by various companies. The density of exploration and production wells has also been ameliorated.

Oil Companies and investors have now entered in the province to explore and develop indigenous hydrocarbon resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It is evident from the fact that the number of exploratory and developmental wells were on peak due to relentless efforts.

By the grace of Almighty Allah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is now producing more than 50% of Pakistan’s Crude Oil, Over 15% of Gas & 25% of LPG alone. The density of exploration and production wells at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been increased due to the diligent efforts by Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The sitting Government is committed with people that it shall work for sustainable supply of energy and power to masses. The Government has prepared a Plan “Vision 2025” for sustainable energy and Power supply though boosting the Exploration and Production activities in the province .that will ultimately develop with leaps and bounds in each and every step of life having no poverty, Uninterrupted Power supply and maximum Oil and Gas production, upgrade social welfare and infrastructure, image building, educated and civilize nation.

KPOGCL vission & mission is to increase KP Oil production upto 200,000 bpd, Gas production upto 2,000 MMCFD and LPG production upto 3,000 Tons per day through Operatorship, Joint venture partnerships, Facilitation of International & National Investors, one window facilitation for Security and E&P Services.