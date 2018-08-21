KP govt vows maximum relief to Zarb-e-Azb affectees

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan had a meeting with the Corps Commander Peshawar at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar where they discussed matters of mutual interest. The Corps Commander congratulated the Chief Minister on assumption of his charge as the Chief Minister of the province.

The Chief Minister appreciated the armed forces for launching operation Zarb-e-Azb in cleansing terrorists and restoring peace in the region adding that the forces including the police, the people from all walks of life paid a heavy price in the fight against terrorism. All backed the armed forces in the operations for the restoration of security in the seven merged districts of the erstwhile tribal areas of the province. His government had a plan for the maximum relief to the people who suffered in the process, he added.

Mehmood Khan highlighted the blueprint of his government’s vision for the expeditious development of the province said his government has all the potentials required for leading this province to emerge the most stable federating units of the country. It will exploit all the natural resources of the province to lead this province towards sustained economic growth, he added.

Chief Minister said the PTI government would develop certain scenic spots throughout the province on tourism lines and will go all out to explore and exploit the natural resources of the province for the generation of maximum jobs for the jobless youth of the province adding that it was one of the priority areas to integrate the entire province through road communication that will accelerate the overall economic development of the province.

Mehmood Khan also spoke about the speedy streamlining of seven newly merged districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through a consistence progress on FATA reforms developing and laying down infrastructure for education, health and other social sectors.

Share on: WhatsApp