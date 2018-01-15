KP govt utilized 55pc of developmental budget

Peshawar

As per mid-year report of Finance Department, the provincial government departments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have so far utilized 55 percent of total released amount of Rs.72 billion of the developmental budget of the current financial year 2017-18.

Keeping in view the momentum of the developmental pursuits of the government, it is expected that fund utilization will reach around 100 percent at the end of the current financial year said a hand out issued here on Sunday.

Some of the departments which demonstrated maximum utilization of developmental funds include Transport department 92 percent, Roads sector 84 percent, Water 71 percent, Population Welfare 77 percent, Information 71 percent, Forestry 65 percent, Board of Revenue 64 percent, Industries 62 percent, Law & Justice 61 percent, Health 60 percent, Elementary and Secondary Education 59 percent, Higher Education 55 percent, Sports/Tourism/Archeology department 56 percent, Drinking Water and Sanitation 57 percent, Multi-Sectoral Development 57 percent, Building 56 percent, and Food 51 percent,

The pace of utilization of funds demonstrates the provincial government’s commitment and sincerity towards welfare of the people of the province.— APP