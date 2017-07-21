KP govt unveils 3-year PFM reform strategy

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday unveiled its three-year Public Financial Management (PFM) reform strategy (2017-20) that encompasses reforms in public financial management across the board at both provincial and local government levels. KP Finance Department launched the PFM strategy in a ceremony chaired by Minister for Finance Muzaffar Said. It was attended by provincial secretaries of all departments, senior government officials, representatives of the development partners, civil society organizations, academia, researchers and media. The strategy paper envisions citizen-centric and responsive governance mechanisms ensuring equity, transparency and accountability in management of public finances.