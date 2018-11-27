KP govt unveils 100 days performance

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) led Government of Khyber of Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday unveiled before the media it’s hundred days performance and highlighted the reforms and projects it has completed in 26 sectors during this period.

This include preparation of draft legislation for LG system, improvement in police system, civil& judicial reforms and extension of Sehat Insaaf Cards to merges tribal districts besides ensuring conducive environment for the investors.

“We are confident the 100 days plan would serve as road map for next five years of the government which is determined to serve the province keeping in line with our leader’s ambitious agenda for change”. Said Finance Minister Taimour Salim Jhagra and Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai during interaction with senior journalists at Cabinet room of the Civil Secretariat here where they unveiled major reforms, strategies and projects completed under 100 days plan of KP Government.

Finance Minister said energy sector continues to be the top priority of PTI Government and Centre has assured to provide arrears of Rs36 billion under Net Hydel Profit by end of this year. Salim Jhagra said draft legislation for strengthening of local government system, strengthening of police force, judicial and civil service reforms, provision of jobs for youth and development of tourism would help provide direct relief to people adding the financial empowerment of youth was top priority of the Government and Rs5 billion were allocated for provision of interest free loans to youth to get dignified jobs.

He said new labor policy was thoroughly reviewed and would be implemented in letter and spirit. Government, he said was promoting tourism and 20 new tourists sites were identified in the province that would generate revenue viz a viz jobs for youth.

While special facilities would be given to investors in economic zone at Rashakai near Noshehra that would be made a model economic zone, the Finance minister said the procedure of issuance of licenses for establishment of businesses would be made easier to promote investment and bolster infant industries.

He said KP Revenue Authority is being strengthened to enhance tax base and special awareness campaign in public for tax collection would be launched. He said Bank of Khyber (BoK) has been made apolitical, resultantly its profit increased during last four years. Jhagra said Sehat Insaaf Card would be extended to tribal district and the facility would be provided to all deserving tribal families. He said efforts are underway to implement Sehat Insaaf Card plan in next three months.

He said to decrease load on major hospitals in Peshawar, he said, services at BHUs, Rural Health Centers and existing DHQs hospitals would be improved and strengthened to provide better health facilities to patients at their doorsteps. Focus was being made on promotion of primary and secondary education and learning programs at schools level would be improved. Conditions of schools in tribal districts would be brought at par with KP schools for which a comprehensive mechanism was chalked out.

The Ministers expressed the satisfaction that bureaucracy was extending full cooperation to PTI Government in implementation of these projects on ground and hoped that it would continue to do so in order to achieve our goal of bringing real change in the lives of the dwellers of KP.

