KP govt to upgrade unmanned railway crossings

Islamabad

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved a PC-1 for the upgradation of six unmanned railway level crossings at a cost of Rs 87 million to prevent accidents on tracks, ensure safety of passengers and general public.

‘Rs 1.2 million have been received as preliminary charges and work will be started on receipt of full amount,’ a senior official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

To a question, he said that Punjab government had released Rs 610 million and Pakistan Railways upgraded 75 level crossings. Furthermore, the Punjab government has approved PC-1 at the cost of Rs 1556 million for upgradation of another 150 unmanned level crossings. ‘Rs 350 million have been provided for the upgradation of 34 level crossings in the first phase,’ he added.

Regarding the Sindh government, the official said the provincial government has approved a PC-1 for upgradation of 44 unmanned level crossings at a cost of Rs 565 million. He said the funds of Rs 103.928 million have been received for upgradation of 10 level crossings in the first phase. Agencies have been nominated and work will commence shortly on the projects.

In Balochistan, no work has been undertaken till date because of the provincial government’s non-cooperation in this regard, the official added. As per Railway Act 1890, the responsibility for up-gradation of unmanned level crossing lies with the concerned provincial governments and road authorities, for whom the ministry of Railways would provide all possible technical assistance, he added. ‘More than 100 people including school children, women and men have lost their lives and 160 sustained injuries in around 800 accidents at manned and unmanned level crossings all over the country during last five years,’ he said.—APP