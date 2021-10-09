KP govt to promote sports at grassroots level

Peshawar

Under the auspices of the KP Sports and Tourism Department, 300 different school teams, more than 4,000 players, and 585 matches will be played at 68 different venues in the province.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash was the chief guest who formally inaugurated the Inter-School Boys Cricket League at the historical Islamia College Cricket ground.

Chief Secretary KP Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary Sports and Tourism Department Muhammad Abid Majeed, DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak, PCB CEO Cricket Association KP Babar Khan, Vice-Chancellor Islamia College University, former cricketer Wajahatullah Wasti, Arshad Khan, Director Sports Islamia College Peshawar Ali Hoti, and other important personalities were present.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Kamran Bangash said that through the PCB Inter-School Cricket Boys new talent will emerge and after school, such League would be organized at College and University level wherein players of different ages would be part of the League. —APP