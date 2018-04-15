KP govt to launch vaccination against Hepatitis-B

ISLAMABAD :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to launch vaccination against Hepatitis-B in government schools of the province.According to a spokesman of provincial health department, a proposal has been sent to education department for provision of free vaccines to protect the students from Hepatitis-B, Radio Pakistan reported. There would also be awareness sessions in the schools, where the students would be informed about the causes of the disease and importance of vaccination.

Orignally published by APP