KP Govt to extend Excise, Taxation Dept services to merged districts

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has planned to extend services of Excise and Taxation Department to merged tribal districts to facilitate people in registration of their vehicles and submission of tax deposits at their doorsteps.

An Official of Excise and Taxation Department told APP on Sunday that registration of non-custom paid vehicles after merger of erstwhile FATA and PATA into Khyber Pakthunkhwa was a big challenge and this issue could be addressed by setting up of excise and taxation offices (ETOs) in all the tribal districts in future.

He said thousands of non-custom paid vehicles were plying in tribal districts and former PATA and huge amount could be generated by bringing them under tax net imperative to expedite pace of economic development there.

“Non-custom paid vehicles in ex-FATA and PATA were exempted from payment of vehicles registration fees till 2023 but time has come that all such vehicles should be at least registered with excise and taxation department first to further bolster security measures and broaden tax revenue of the province,” the official said.

He said thousands of vehicles having registration numbers of Islamabad and other provinces were paying taxes to it despite using KP’s infrastructure, and such practices were making negative effects on tax revenue of the province.

The official said this challenge could be addressed by imposing complete ban on issuance of new registration numbers to non-locals or all people of the country should be issued registration numbers by a same authority.

He said KP government has planned to raise its own Anti Narcotics Force and in this connection a comprehensive draft for necessary legislation had been tabled before the provincial assembly.

Following merger of tribal districts into KP, he said, establishment of of KP’s own ANF force was necessary as it would help to counter menace of smuggling of narcotics and drugs especially in remote areas of the province.

To facilitate registration process and increase revenue, he said, tax facilitation centres (TFCs) were being established in KP. In Peshawar, TFC was in final stage of completion whereas it would also be operational shortly in DI Khan.

TFCs for Mardan, Abbottabad, Nowshera, Mardan and Kohat would also be established as this would help provide one window operations facility to people in depositing of their professional taxes, excise duty, registration of vehicles and token taxes etc.

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has planned to introduce E-Payment and smart card system in Excise and Taxation Department to broaden tax collection and facilitate people in depositing of their taxes.

The Excise and Taxation Department KP has prepared a comprehensive plan for launching of E-Payment system during next few months to enable consumers, motorists and vehicle owners to deposit their taxes and other service charges by using mobile technology.

“This project is in final stage and likely to be implemented in six months,” official said, adding ‘Mobile App’ is being prepared for verification of vehicles and registration of complaints aimed to provide quick service delivery to the people.

With help of ‘Mobile App’ people would be able to register their complaints and share photos on which prompt action would be taken.

The provincial government, he said, has chalked out a comprehensive action plan to replace vehicles’ registration books with smart cards, adding, this proposal was an advance stage and would be implemented on ground after receiving required funds.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp